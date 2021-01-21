CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Overview of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide | Fauci on kids' vaccinations | Md. launches vaccine outreach campaign | Latest regional test results
Home » Europe News » EU leaders call on…

EU leaders call on Russia to release Navalny

The Associated Press

January 21, 2021, 5:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union used a video summit of its 27 leaders Thursday to call on Russia to immediately release opposition leader Alexei Navalny and make sure that his rights are fully respected.

Navalny was arrested last Sunday at a Moscow airport as he tried to enter the country from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from nerve agent poisoning he blames on the Kremlin.

EU summit host Charles Michel said the leaders “expect Russia to urgently proceed with the independent and transparent investigation into the attack on his life.”

Michel also insisted that Moscow “fully cooperate with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to ensure an impartial international investigation” is carried out into the attack.

Russia came under renewed pressure after Navalny’s arrest to explain the nerve agent attack on the opposition figure s the annual meeting of the global chemical weapons watchdog.

Police on Thursday also took into custody two top associates of Navalny ahead of planned protests against his detention.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

SSA’s disability case app modernization serving as building block to future transformation

CFOs dropped 'business as usual' in overseeing COVID-19 spending

Space acquisition office starts organization for the future

Pandemic shows U.S. needs to beef up biological defenses

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up