BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel says officials have agreed to extend Germany’s lockdown until Jan 31.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
January 5, 2021, 12:49 PM
BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel says officials have agreed to extend Germany’s lockdown until Jan 31.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.