Chancellor Angela Merkel says officials have agreed to extend Germany’s lockdown until Jan 31

The Associated Press

January 5, 2021, 12:49 PM

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel says officials have agreed to extend Germany’s lockdown until Jan 31.

