INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » Europe News » Boy reported dead at…

Boy reported dead at sea in attempt to reach Canary Islands

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 3:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GRAN CANARIA, Spain (AP) — Spanish rescuers reached a boat carrying over 30 migrants and brought them safely to the Canary Islands, but not in time to save one child who reportedly died at sea.

Rescuers said the small boat was discovered late Friday some 160 kilometers (99 miles) south of Gran Canaria island. On board there were 11 men, 20 women and three children travelling in very poor conditions.

The survivors said a 9-year-old boy had died during the journey and they had tossed his body overboard.

Some 23,000 migrants arrived in the Canary Islands in 2020, up from some 3,000 in 2019, according to Spain’s Interior Ministry. More than 500 died in the attempt.

The people taking the boats are understood to be fleeing poverty, violence or other circumstances, including the COVID-19 pandemic, in African countries and elsewhere.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Deputy defense chief to be temporary acting DoD secretary

After years of fits and starts, DISA deploys new cloud-based office tools

Coast Guard struggling with recruitment, sets up officer corps to increase numbers

OPM urges DC-area feds to reconsider commute plans with heightened security next week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up