Blast at Poland explosives plant kills 1, injures 1

The Associated Press

January 14, 2021, 8:00 AM

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A blast on the grounds of an explosives plant in southern Poland killed one person and seriously injured another, a spokeswoman for the local fire department said Thursday.

The explosion took place outdoors at the Nitroerg plant in the town of Bierun, firefighters’ spokeswoman Aneta Golebiowska said.

The injured person was hospitalized in serious condition.

Police are investigating the cause of the blast.

