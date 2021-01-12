CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Overview of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide | Fauci on kids' vaccinations | Md. launches vaccine outreach campaign | Latest regional test results
Collision of truck and bus kills 12 in central Russia

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 10:24 AM

MOSCOW (AP) — Twelve people were killed and 11 others injured in the collision of a tractor-trailer and a minibus in central Russia.

The Russian Interior Ministry said in a Saturday statement that collision took place Friday near Syzran in the Samara region about 730 kilometers (450 miles) southeast of Moscow.

Preliminary information indicated the tractor-trailer skidded and veered into an oncoming lane.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said it has opened a criminal probe. The condition of the truck’s driver was not reported.

