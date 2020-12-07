CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | Tips to avoid pandemic burnout | Northern Va. not spared from state surge | Latest test results
Home » Europe News » Warm, dry autumn forces…

Warm, dry autumn forces Rhine shippers to halve loads

The Associated Press

December 7, 2020, 5:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — Months of low rainfall have left Germany’s Rhine River short of water, forcing shippers to reduce their loads by half to avoid running aground.

German news agency dpa on Monday quoted the national shippers association as saying that the restrictions are adding additional costs to the already squeezed river transportation business.

On Friday, the gauge in Emmerich on the border with the Netherlands measured 76 centimeters (30 inches) . The median low-water mark there is 94 centimeters (37 inches).

Germany has experienced an unusually dry and warm November.

The European Commission said Monday said that average autumn temperatures on the continent this year were the highest since records began.

Data released by the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service found that the period from September to November was 1.9 degrees Celsius (2.9 Fahrenheit) hotter than the standard 30-year reference period from 1981 to 2010, and 0.4 C higher than the previous warmest autumn in 2006.

___

Read all AP stories about climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/Climate.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Europe News | World News

Pentagon ready to name first 15 'pathfinder' contracts for CMMC

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

Pentagon installs 2 Trump allies on defense advisory board

DoD says it's ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine in next three weeks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up