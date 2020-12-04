CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. plans for more restrictions, Md. leaders urge vigilance | Latest test results
Home » Europe News » Ukraine's parliament restores anti-corruption legislation

Ukraine’s parliament restores anti-corruption legislation

The Associated Press

December 4, 2020, 12:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian lawmakers defied a ruling from the nation’s highest court and voted Friday to reauthorize criminal penalties for officials who provide false information about their incomes.

Ukraine’s Constitutional Court annulled key parts of anti-corruption legislation that Ukraine approved after persistent Western demands. The October ruling triggered a standoff with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who warned that it could cost the country financial support and sought the high court’s dissolution.

As part of its ruling, the Constitutional Court declared a requirement for officials to submit electronic income declarations to be unconstitutional. The court also struck down a provision that made it a punishable criminal offense for officials to provide false income information.

A bill passed Friday in Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, partially restored the overturned elements. The bill requires officials to declare incomes topping 9 million hryvnias (about $318,000) and reimposes criminal punishment for providing wrong information.

Anti-corruption activists had criticized the income threshold as unnecessary, but parliament speaker Dmyro Razumkov defended it as a reasonable compromise. He said the president is expected to sign the bill into law next week.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Census toolkit gives agencies what they need to launch data sprints with industry

Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks

Survey: What telework policies will stay once the pandemic ends?

'We have a way to go and a lot to do,' FEMA administrator says of culture improvement efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up