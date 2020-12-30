CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New strain found in Colorado | Montgomery Co. officials caution against big New Year's events | Loudoun Co. begins vaccinating health care workers
Home » Europe News » UK puts millions more…

UK puts millions more under tight restrictions as cases soar

The Associated Press

December 30, 2020, 10:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — The British government on Wednesday extended its toughest coronavirus restrictions to three-quarters of England’s population, saying a fast-spreading new variant of the virus has reached most of the country.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the government’s top infection-warning level, Tier 4, would be expanded beyond London and the southeast to cover large swaths of central, northern and southwest England.

Under Tier 4, people are advised to stay home, mixing of households is prohibited, nonessential shops are shut and restaurants and bars can only offer takeout.

Hancock said Wednesday’s authorization of a second vaccine for use in the U.K. was good news, but “sharply rising cases and the hospitalizations that follow demonstrate the need to act where the virus is spreading.”

“It brings forward the day on which we can lift the restrictions,” he told lawmakers in the House of Commons. “But …we must act to suppress the virus now, especially as the new variant makes the time between now and then even more difficult.”

Hospitals in the worst-hit areas of London and southern England are becoming increasingly overstretched, with ambulances unable to unload patients at some hospitals where all the beds are occupied. There are more people in hospitals with COVID-19 now than at the first peak of the outbreak in April.

Britain has recorded more than 71,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths, the second-highest death toll in Europe after Italy. The country reported a record number of new confirmed cases on Tuesday.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Europe News | World News

These are the pay and benefits that will expire without an NDAA

Telework dominated 2020 and here are the reasons why it was successful

House votes to override Trump's veto of defense bill

‘Uncertainty’ in budget process after OMB ends call for agency performance metrics

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up