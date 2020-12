The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — UK government says regulator has authorized COVID-19 vaccine made by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

Listen now to WTOP News

LONDON (AP) — UK government says regulator has authorized COVID-19 vaccine made by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.