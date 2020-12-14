CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | 5 DC Fire EMS members to receive first vaccines | Latest test results
Home » Europe News » Swiss express regret over…

Swiss express regret over illegal adoptions from Sri Lanka

The Associated Press

December 14, 2020, 7:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — The Swiss government acknowledged Monday that authorities in the Alpine nation had failed to prevent the illegal adoptions of children from Sri Lanka up until the 1990s.

In a statement, the government said it regretted that such adoptions had gone ahead “despite strong indications of, in some cases, serious irregularities.”

The issue came to light several years ago after adults who had been adopted as children in the 1980s and 1990s returned to Sri Lanka to find their birth parents, only to discover that information contained in their files was sometimes false.

“Despite early and clear indications of illegal adoption placements in Sri Lanka, the (Swiss) Confederation and the cantons waited far too long before taking the appropriate action against the irregularities,” the Swiss government said.

“The negligence of the authorities has marked the lives of adults adopted as children to this day,” it said. “The Federal Council regrets that the Confederation and the cantons failed to shoulder their responsibility to the children.”

The government said it would provide greater support for adoptees searching for their origins and intended to launch a broader historical analysis of possible illegal adoptions in Switzerland.

Switzerland only recently acknowledged the suffering of Swiss children who were taken away mainly from poor families and single mothers, and were made to work on farms as late as the 1960s.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Trump, Congress avert shutdown, buy time for COVID-19 talks

US agencies hacked in monthslong global cyberspying campaign

Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto

TSA’s move to modern financial system a sign of long-awaited progress for DHS

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up