ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A strong earthquake hit Croatia on Tuesday, with damage reported. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Initial seismological reports say an area southeast of the Croatian capital of Zagreb was struck with a 6.3 magnitude earthquake, which can cause widespread damage.

The same area was struck with a 5.2 quake on Monday.

