CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
Home » Europe News » Southeast Turkey shaken by…

Southeast Turkey shaken by 5.0 magnitude quake

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 1:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s disaster authority and the U.S. Geological Survey say a 5.0 magnitude earthquake has struck Siirt in southeastern Turkey.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, or AFAD, said Thursday there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the quake that hit at a depth of 20 kilometers (12 miles) at 8:45 a.m. (0545 GMT).

Turkey is crisscrossed by fault lines and was hit by two strong tremors this year — one that hit the western port city of Izmir last month, killing 117 people, and another in Elazig province, killing 41 people.

At least 17,000 people died in a powerful earthquake in northwest Turkey in 1999.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Here's what's inside the finished 2021 defense authorization bill

Congress will take up one-week stop-gap to keep government running through Dec. 18

Congress abolishes DoD's top management position without settling on alternative

DoD efforts to improve software acquisition hampered by gaps in understanding workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up