CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. begins giving vaccines | DC health workers can schedule vaccinations | Md. lawmakers to focus on eviction challenges
Home » Europe News » Russian military says 3…

Russian military says 3 of its troops wounded in Syria

The Associated Press

December 29, 2020, 3:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military said three of its troops were wounded Tuesday in an attack by militants in northwestern Syria.

Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, the chief of the Russian military’s Reconciliation Center in Syria, said that militants in the province of Idlib fired an anti-tank missile at a Russian armored personnel carrier, wounding three military police officers.

He said the attack happened while the Russian troops were on patrol near Trumba in Idlib and Turkish troops were pulling out of the area.

Russia and Turkey, which have backed opposing sides in the Syrian conflict, negotiated a cease-fire deal for Idlib that envisaged joint patrols and established observation posts to monitor the truce, which has been frequently violated.

Russia is the Syrian government’s main military ally, while Turkey has backed the Syrian opposition.

Russia has waged a military operation in Syria since 2015, tipping the balance of power in favor of President Bashar Assad and helping his government reclaim control over most of the country after a devastating civil war.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

House votes to override Trump's veto of defense bill

Telework dominated 2020 and here are the reasons why it was successful

Here are some of the top IT, acquisition priorities for the incoming Biden administration

DARPA’s contribution to JADC2: ‘Mosaic’ warfare

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up