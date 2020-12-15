HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | How to fight gift card scams | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
Paris city hall fined for naming too many women to top jobs

The Associated Press

December 15, 2020, 3:15 PM

PARIS (AP) — Paris city hall has been fined 90,000 euros ($109,408) for having appointed too many women to top positions in 2018, in breach of a law aimed at ensuring gender balance.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo denounced the fine as “unfair” and “absurd” on Tuesday during a meeting of the city council.

In 2018, 11 women and 5 men — who represent just over 30% — were appointed to top positions in the Paris city hall, leading the Civil Service Ministry to impose the fine.

A 2013 law, meant to ensure that women get better access to senior jobs in the civil service, requires a minimum of 40% of appointments for each gender.

Since then, the law has been changed to provide for exceptions to nominations when the gender balance is respected overall.

In Paris city hall, 47% of all civil servants in senior positions are women.

“Yes, we need to promote women with determination and vigor because everywhere, France is still lagging behind (on that issue),” Hidalgo said.

