CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump signs COVID relief measure | Fairfax Co. health officials get vaccinated | Virus deaths at Va. prisons
Home » Europe News » Officer, 2 suspects die…

Officer, 2 suspects die in attack on police in Chechnya

The Associated Press

December 28, 2020, 10:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOSCOW (AP) — Two brothers attacked police with knives Monday in Chechnya, killing an officer and injuring another before being shot dead, the Russian republic’s leader said.

Ramzan Kadyrov, the strongman head of Chechnya, said the men attacked road police in the center of the provincial capital, Grozny, in an attempt to seize their weapons.

Kadyrov said the brothers came from the neighboring region of Ingushetia and were working at a bakery.

The Kremlin has relied on Kadyrov to stabilize Chechnya after two separatist wars in the 1990s and has provided generous subsidies to help rebuild the region.

International human rights groups have accused Kadyrov of rampant rights abuses, including arbitrary arrests and extrajudicial killings by his feared security forces.

Despite Kadyrov’s relentless crackdown on suspected extremists, some of whom have sworn allegiance to the Islamic State group, militants have continued to launch sporadic attacks in Chechnya and other regions in Russia’s North Caucasus.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

From JEDI to CIA to TIC: The stories that made 2020

House lawmakers sending clear message with FITARA 11 scorecard

Creative, responsive, agile underscored federal IT, procurement in 2020

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up