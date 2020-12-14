HOLIDAY NEWS: Celebrate safer amid pandemic | Krampus in DC | Why gifts are arriving late | Christmas displays in Northern Va.
Home » Europe News » Merkel's party to pick…

Merkel’s party to pick new head at online convention Jan 16

The Associated Press

December 14, 2020, 10:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s ruling Christian Democratic Party said Monday it will hold an online convention Jan. 16 to pick its new head, who will be a strong contender to lead the party into next year’s election to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor.

The center-right party has been in leadership limbo since current chairwoman Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who succeeded Merkel in 2018, announced in February that she would relinquish her party role.

Two planned conventions to choose a successor were canceled because of the pandemic. In the end, senior party officials agreed to hold a virtual event at which around 1,000 delegates will choose a new leadership. The electronic vote, while symbolically significant, will be backed by a legally binding postal ballot.

The three main candidates to lead the party are Armin Laschet, the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia state; Friedrich Merz, a former leader of the party’s parliamentary group who was sidelined by Merkel; and Norbert Roettgen, who chairs parliament’s foreign affairs committee.

Other party members can still put forward their candidacies before the vote.

The next party leader would be in a strong position to seek to run for chancellor in September on the common ticket put forward by the Christian Democrats and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union.

Merkel has said she won’t seek a fifth term as chancellor. The choice of her successor has triggered a battle between moderates from Merkel’s camp, who have tended to back Laschet or Roettgen, and the party’s right wing, which favors Merz.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Europe News | World News

Omnibus endorses 1% federal pay raise, gives feds more time to repay deferred payroll taxes

SolarWinds incident should be a catalyst to rethink federal cybersecurity

2021 spending bill: Cyber, federal buildings are winners, IT modernization is a loser

VA healthcare workers feeling pandemic burnout 9 months in

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up