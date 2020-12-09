CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md.'s vaccine plan | US virus deaths hit grim record | Pfizer vaccine inches forward | Latest test results
Home » Europe News » Honda suspends UK production…

Honda suspends UK production amid COVID-19 ship delays

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 5:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Car maker Honda has temporarily halted production at its plant in England after shipping delays linked to the COVID-19 pandemic and preparations for Brexit left it with a shortage of parts.

The company said it was forced to make the decision because “transport-related” delays left it short of parts. The factory relies on a “just in time” delivery system, in which parts arrive as they are needed for assembly and not stored locally, increasing efficiency.

“The situation is currently being monitored with a view to restart production as soon as possible,” Honda said in a statement.

The disruption of international trade caused by the pandemic is triggering delays as empty containers clog U.K. ports. Stockpiling ahead of Britain’s final departure from the European Union single market are adding to the congestion.

U.K. Major Ports Group, which represents the nation’s container ports, said a recent survey showed the situation was improving, though ports remained “very busy.”

“But just as container congestion didn’t occur overnight there are no instant, magic wand solutions,” CEO Tim Morris said in a statement. “Ports and their supply chain partners will need to continue to work constructively together.”

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Congress will take up 1-week stopgap to keep government running through Dec. 18

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

Survey: The changing views of federal telework

Lawmakers say they are willing to call special session to override Trump NDAA veto

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up