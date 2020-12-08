LONDON (AP) — Hard-hit UK begins vaccination campaign, key step toward eventually ending coronavirus pandemic.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
December 8, 2020, 2:00 AM
LONDON (AP) — Hard-hit UK begins vaccination campaign, key step toward eventually ending coronavirus pandemic.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.