Germany says it's banning…

Germany says it’s banning flights from the UK starting at midnight in response to new virus variant

The Associated Press

December 20, 2020, 12:26 PM

BERLIN (AP) — Germany says it’s banning flights from the UK starting at midnight in response to new virus variant.

