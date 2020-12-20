BERLIN (AP) — Germany say it’s planning to restrict travel to and from Britain because of the new virus variant.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
December 20, 2020, 11:01 AM
BERLIN (AP) — Germany say it’s planning to restrict travel to and from Britain because of the new virus variant.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.