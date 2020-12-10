CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What's happening on Capitol Hill? | DC eases limits on religious gatherings | Latest test results
Home » Europe News » German prosecutors shelve case…

German prosecutors shelve case against ex-Nazi guard

The Associated Press

December 10, 2020, 10:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors have shelved their investigation into a former Nazi concentration camp guard living in the United States for lack of evidence, authorities said Thursday.

Friedrich Karl Berger, 95, still faces possible deportation from the U.S. after being ordered expelled by a Memphis, Tennessee court in February. It was not clear when that might take place.

Berger has admitted serving as a guard at a camp in northwestern Germany, which was a subcamp of the Neuengamme concentration camp, for a few weeks near the end of the war but has said he did not observe any abuse or killings, the dpa news agency reported.

Prosecutors in the city of Celle said they had been unable to refute the suspect’s account and had decided to shelve the case against him.

Berger has been living in the U.S. since 1959.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Air Force cuts number of occupations available for reenlistment bonuses as retention flourishes

GSA’s Murphy opens up about her ascertainment decision, 3 years of successes, challenges

Who stays and who goes during a RIF? OPM wants to change the rules for retaining employees

State Department, VA detail initial COVID-19 vaccination plans for employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up