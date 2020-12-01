CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
German police say 2 killed, several injured in Trier when car hits pedestrians; driver arrested

The Associated Press

December 1, 2020, 8:42 AM

BERLIN (AP) — German police say 2 killed, several injured in Trier when car hits pedestrians; driver arrested.

