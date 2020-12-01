The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — German police say 2 killed, several injured in Trier when car hits pedestrians; driver arrested.

Listen now to WTOP News

BERLIN (AP) — German police say 2 killed, several injured in Trier when car hits pedestrians; driver arrested.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.