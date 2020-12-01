BERLIN (AP) — German police say 2 killed, several injured in Trier when car hits pedestrians; driver arrested.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
December 1, 2020, 8:42 AM
BERLIN (AP) — German police say 2 killed, several injured in Trier when car hits pedestrians; driver arrested.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.