CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC to shorten guidance for quarantine | Who will get the vaccine first? | Md. 'Polar Bear Plunge' going virtual | Latest test results
Home » Europe News » German man who drove…

German man who drove into crowd, killing 5, talks to police

The Associated Press

December 2, 2020, 3:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — German police said Wednesday that a man who zig-zagged an SUV at high speed through a pedestrian zone in the southwestern city of Trier, killing five people including a 9-month-old baby and seriously injuring more than a dozen, has started talking to them.

Authorities did not give any details on what the suspect was telling police during the interrogation.

The man, identified as a 51-year-old German born in Trier, was arrested at the scene Tuesday. He was to be taken before a judge for an arrest warrant, the German news agency dpa reported.

He was to undergo a psychiatric examination as well.

The suspect, whose name was not released in line with German privacy laws, had no fixed address and had been living in the Land Rover that a friend had loaned him, which was used in the attack, authorities said.

Officials said during a press conference Tuesday night that they had “no indication that there was any kind of a terrorist, political or religious motive that could have played a role.”

The suspect had consumed a “not insignificant” quantity of alcohol before the incident and was well above the legal limit.

Four people were still in life-threatening danger in the hospital and five others suffered serious injuries, while another six had less serious injuries. Police later said one of the injured succumbed late Tuesday, but provided no further details.

The others killed were identified as a 25-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man from Trier; the baby’s mother was among those hospitalized. Police said the oldest victim was aged 73.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | Latest News | World News

Overcoming cultural barriers remains biggest hurdle to enterprise risk management

GSA helping agencies overcome ‘mental barrier’ fielding unattended bots

Most agencies still on their own to fill cyber talent gaps, solarium says

USPS regulator raises price cap for mail rates after 10-year review

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up