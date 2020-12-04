CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. plans for more restrictions, Md. leaders urge vigilance | Latest test results
Home » Europe News » German factory orders up…

German factory orders up again in October, beat forecasts

The Associated Press

December 4, 2020, 3:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — Factory orders in Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, rose for the sixth consecutive month in October and exceeded economists’ expectations, official data released Friday showed.

Orders were up 2.9% compared with the previous month, the Economy Ministry said. That compared with economists’ forecast of 1.5 %. It followed gains of 4.9% in August and 1.1% in September.

Demand for investment goods such as factory machinery led the gains in October, while orders for consumer goods were down. Orders from both domestic and foreign customers were up, though those from elsewhere in the 19-nation eurozone were up a relatively feeble 0.5%.

Sharp rises in coronavirus infections led to partial shutdowns in Germany and elsewhere in Europe in November.

In Germany, restaurants, bars, sports and leisure facilities have been closed since Nov. 2, while schools and nonessential shops have remained open. Those measures, which are milder than those taken in the first phase of the pandemic, are expected to remain in place until at least Jan. 10.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Survey: What telework policies will stay once the pandemic ends?

'We have a way to go and a lot to do,' FEMA administrator says of culture improvement efforts

Army fires, disciplines 14 leaders for failed command climate at Fort Hood

DoD prepared with pilot to vaccinate about 44k people as soon as shot is ready

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up