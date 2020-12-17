PARIS (AP) — France’s presidential palace says President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
December 17, 2020, 4:34 AM
