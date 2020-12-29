CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. begins giving vaccines | DC health workers can schedule vaccinations | Md. lawmakers to focus on eviction challenges
Home » Europe News » France’s Academy of Fine…

France’s Academy of Fine Arts says famed fashion designer Pierre Cardin has died at 98

The Associated Press

December 29, 2020, 7:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — France’s Academy of Fine Arts says famed fashion designer Pierre Cardin has died at 98.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DARPA’s contribution to JADC2: ‘Mosaic’ warfare

House votes to override Trump's veto of defense bill

Creative, responsive, agile underscored federal IT, procurement in 2020

The federal government has some big decisions to make about real estate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up