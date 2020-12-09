CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. plans for more restrictions, Md. leaders urge vigilance | Latest test results
Fire hits building occupied by squatters in Spain; 17 hurt

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 6:57 PM

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A fire raged through an abandoned building occupied by squatters in Badalona in northeastern Spain late Wednesday, injuring at least 17 people, including two in critical condition, authorities said.

Firefighters said they rescued around 30 people from windows as the building burned.

Fire Chief David Borrell added that firefighters did not have time to confirm that the building was empty before the roof collapsed, making it impossible to continue the search because the fire continued. Officials predicted it would take several more hours to control the blaze, which engulfed the building.

Badalona Mayor Xavier García Albiol said the building had been occupied by over a hundred squatters. He said 60 of those people had been accounted for so far.

Badalona, a city of about 200,000 people, is just north of Barcelona on the Mediterranean coast.

