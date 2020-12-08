CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | 5 DC Fire EMS members to receive first vaccines | Latest test results
Home » Europe News » Europe to revive international…

Europe to revive international night train links

The Associated Press

December 8, 2020, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — Four European rail companies announced Tuesday they plan to boost the continent’s network of night train connections by reviving routes that were dropped several years ago for cost reasons.

German rail company Deutsche Bahn and the main national train operators in France, Switzerland and Austria said the routes from Vienna to Paris, via Munich, and Zurich to Amsterdam, via Cologne, will be re-established starting next December.

Further international connections from Vienna and Berlin to Brussels and Paris will be created in 2023, and a Zurich to Barcelona sleeper will begin rolling in 2024.

The move marks a change of direction for Deutsche Bahn, which successively shut down its night train service in recent years citing unsustainable costs and lack of demand due to cheaper and faster budget flights.

That decision, which severed key European connections because of Germany’s central location in the continent’s rail network, was heavily criticized by fans of the sleeper service and by environmental groups who argue that train travel is more sustainable than flying.

Austrian railways as well as operators in Scandinavia run what they say are profitable routes.

“Night trains are the future of climate-friendly mobility in Europe,” said Leonore Gewessler, Austria’s transport minister.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/Climate.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Europe News | World News

Lack of transition support from OPM raises concerns the agency has become politicized

Agencies, companies rush to secure networks after huge hack

Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto

Vendors have until February to respond to one of the most complex IT challenges in government history

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up