CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What's happening on Capitol Hill? | DC eases limits on religious gatherings | Latest test results
Home » Europe News » EU states can require…

EU states can require stunning before ritual slaughter

The Associated Press

December 17, 2020, 7:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Court of Justice ruled Thursday that EU member states can that animals be stunned before they are ritually slaughtered.

The case was brought to the EU’s top court after several Jewish and Muslim associations sought the annulment of a 2017 decree by the Flemish region of Belgium that prohibited the slaughter of animals without prior stunning, including during religious rites.

The associations had argued that the decree did not allow believers to properly practice their religion because it prevented them from obtaining meat from animals slaughtered in accordance with their religious precepts.

In its ruling, the EU’s top court said “the principle that an animal should be stunned prior to being killed meets the main objective of the protection of animal welfare.”

European Jewish Congress president Moshe Kantor branded the ruling a “fundamental attack on the basic rights of Jewish religious expression and practice.”

The court, however, said the measures provided by the Flemish decree “allow a fair balance to be struck between the importance attached to animal welfare and the freedom of Jewish and Muslim believers to manifest their religion.”

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

When fixing Navy readiness problems, money helps but so does data

State Department, VA detail initial COVID-19 vaccination plans for employees

Pentagon announces seven procurements to test out new CMMC process

Air Force cuts number of occupations available for reenlistment bonuses as retention flourishes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up