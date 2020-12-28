BRUSSELS (AP) — EU nations unanimously approve the provisional post-Brexit trade deal with the U.K.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
December 28, 2020, 6:06 AM
