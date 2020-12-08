CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
Home » Europe News » Dutch health authority reports…

Dutch health authority reports ‘worrying rise’ in infections

The Associated Press

December 8, 2020, 9:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch public health institute on Tuesday reported a “worrying rise” in the number of coronavirus infections in the last week, as the government prepared to announce whether it will allow any relaxations over the Christmas holidays of its partial lockdown.

The health institute said the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by more than 9,000 to 43,103 in a week. More people were tested in the last week due to a change in the rules for access, but the percentage of positive tests also rose from 11.1% to 11.6%.

In the same week, the number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths dropped from 406 to 338. The nationwide death toll since the pandemic first swept into the Netherlands is approaching 10,000.

The number of nursing homes with at least one confirmed COVID-19 case also rose, with 100 homes recording a confirmed case over the last week, up from 77 the week before.

The Netherlands has been in a partial lockdown since mid-October, when the country was recording some of Europe’s highest infections rates. The closures of all bars and restaurants along with restrictions on the number of people who could gather at home and outdoors brought the infection rate down, but the decline has stagnated in recent weeks.

Schools in the Netherlands have remained open.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte is holding a press conference Tuesday evening to give an update on his government’s coronavirus measures over the Christmas holiday period.

___

Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Policy winners and losers in the Defense authorization bill

DoD efforts to improve software acquisition hampered by gaps in understanding workforce

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

Congress will take up one-week stop-gap to keep government running through Dec. 18

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up