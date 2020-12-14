HOLIDAY NEWS: Celebrate safer amid pandemic | Krampus in DC | Why gifts are arriving late | Christmas displays in Northern Va.
Home » Europe News » Death toll in squatter…

Death toll in squatter complex fire in Spain rises to 4

The Associated Press

December 14, 2020, 9:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — Workers clearing the rubble after a deadly fire at an industrial complex occupied by squatters and migrants near Barcelona last week have found another body, bringing the death toll to four, an official said Monday.

The Catalonia region’s interior minister, Miquel Sàmper, announced the new fatality at a news conference. He added that the official death toll won’t be final until a careful demolition of one of the buildings and rubble removal work are concluded.

More than 100 squatters, many of them African migrants, were believed to be living in precarious conditions at the abandoned complex in Badalona, a suburban town north of Barcelona, that caught fire the night of Dec. 9. In addition to the four deaths, more than 20 were injured in the inferno.

Survivors and authorities haven’t been able to come up with an approximate figure of residents who weren’t able to escape the flames. The cause of the fire was still under investigation.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Omnibus endorses 1% federal pay raise, gives feds more time to repay deferred payroll taxes

SolarWinds incident should be a catalyst to rethink federal cybersecurity

2021 spending bill: Cyber, federal buildings are winners, IT modernization is a loser

VA healthcare workers feeling pandemic burnout 9 months in

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up