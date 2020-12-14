HOLIDAY NEWS: Celebrate safer amid pandemic | Christmas weather in DC region | Post offices see rush of shippers | Christmas displays in Northern Va.
Home » Europe News » Correction: John le Carré obituary

Correction: John le Carré obituary

The Associated Press

December 14, 2020, 12:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — In a Dec. 13 story about the death of spy novelist John le Carré, The Associated Press incorrectly reported that television versions of “Smiley’s People” and “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” were released in 1965. A film adaptation of “The Spy Who Came in From the Cold” was released in that year. “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” was broadcast in 1979 and “Smiley’s People” in 1982.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Europe News | World News

2021 spending bill: Cyber, federal buildings are winners, IT modernization is a loser

DoD, Microsoft ask court to dismiss Amazon's political bias claims in JEDI case

VA healthcare workers feeling pandemic burnout 9 months in

Congress approves $900B COVID relief bill, sending to Trump

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up