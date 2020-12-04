CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. plans for more restrictions, Md. leaders urge vigilance | Latest test results
Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier says Brexit talks are ‘paused’ to brief principals on talks

The Associated Press

December 4, 2020, 2:28 PM

LONDON (AP) — Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier says Brexit talks are ‘paused’ to brief principals on talks.

