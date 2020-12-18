CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump signs COVID relief measure | Fairfax Co. health officials get vaccinated | Virus deaths at Va. prisons
Home » Europe News » Bus driver in Finland…

Bus driver in Finland convicted over crash that killed 4

The Associated Press

December 18, 2020, 6:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The driver of a bus that plunged about from a bridge onto railway tracks in central Finland two years ago was found guilty on Friday of reckless driving that caused the death of four people and injured 22. He was sentenced to 22 months in prison.

The District Court of Kuopio said the 51-year-old man, who was not identified, lost control of the vehicle on Aug 24, 2018, outside Kuopio, some 350 kilometers (220 miles) northeast of Helsinki.

It hit five cars stopped at a red light before plunging 10 meters (33 feet) onto railway tracks, Finnish broadcaster YLE said. There was no train on the track at the time.

Several of the passengers on the bus later said they were scared by the man’s driving earlier in the journey.

The driver admitted causing the death of three Swedes and one Finn, and injuring others.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

House lawmakers sending clear message with FITARA 11 scorecard

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

$2.3T omnibus, COVID-19 relief package shows signs agencies learned a thing or two during initial pandemic response

Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up