BERLIN (AP) — BioNTEch CEO confident vaccine works against UK variant, but further studies needed to be sure.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
December 22, 2020, 3:49 AM
