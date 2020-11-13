CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. to delay classroom return this week | DC restaurant fined for maskless patrons | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Europe News » UK prison service says…

UK prison service says serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, known as the “Yorkshire Ripper” has died

The Associated Press

November 13, 2020, 3:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — UK prison service says serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, known as the “Yorkshire Ripper” has died.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

Military retirees, survivors will see 1.3% increase in COLA for 2021

DeJoy asks Congress, Biden administration to fix ‘unsustainable business model’

CISA cyber exec resigns, another may be fired

OMB sets new CDM data standards deadline for agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up