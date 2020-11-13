LONDON (AP) — UK prison service says serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, known as the “Yorkshire Ripper” has died.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
November 13, 2020, 3:35 AM
LONDON (AP) — UK prison service says serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, known as the “Yorkshire Ripper” has died.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.