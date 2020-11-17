CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US marks COVID-19 milestones | A tour of a DCPS CARE classroom | Latest coronavirus test results
Turkey’s parliament approves deployment of Turkish peacekeepers to Azerbaijan

The Associated Press

November 17, 2020, 1:24 PM

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s parliament approves deployment of Turkish peacekeepers to Azerbaijan.

