CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No states trending in right direction | US allows emergency use of antibody drug | DC-area restaurants seek outdoor heaters
Home » Europe News » Trump's name spotted in…

Trump’s name spotted in Johnson’s Biden congratulations

The Associated Press

November 10, 2020, 10:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Keen-eyed political observers on Tuesday noticed an unusual feature in a tweet from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulating U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on his election victory: the ghost of an alternative message congratulating Donald Trump.

The words “Trump” and “second term” could be seen faintly in the background of the message, which was sent Saturday from the prime minister’s Twitter account shortly after Biden was declared the winner of the U.S. presidential election.

The British government blamed a technical glitch.

“As you’d expect, two statements were prepared in advance for the outcome of this closely contested election,” the government said in a statement. “A technical error meant that parts of the alternative message were embedded in the background of the graphic.”

Johnson had a warm relationship with Trump, a supporter of Brexit, despite the two leaders’ differences on major issues such as climate change and the Iran nuclear deal.

The message sent by Johnson on Saturday said: “Congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as president of the United States and to Kamala Harris on her historic achievement. The U.S. is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security.”

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat

VA touts successful first EHR go-live: 'A lot of things worked'

VHA cuts FOIA backlog in half, thanks to telework infrastructure

DoD's $7.2B moving contract included 'pervasive' violations of procurement rules

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up