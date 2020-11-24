HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Small Business Saturday | Amazon workers striking worldwide | DC-area shoppers on Black Friday | Virus changes Black Friday this year
Swiss probe knife attack injuring 2 as possible terrorism

The Associated Press

November 24, 2020, 5:02 PM

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss authorities are investigating as a possible “terrorist” attack the stabbing of two women in a department store in the southern city of Lugano, for which a suspect has been arrested. Police said the women’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Swiss federal police said on their Twitter feed that an attack “presumably of terrorist motivation” took place in in the Italian-speaking city of Lugano on Tuesday afternoon, and federal prosecutors were investigating.

The federal prosecutors’ office said that “an alleged terrorist attack against several people in a department store” had taken place.

Police in the southern Ticino region, which includes Lugano, said a 28-year-old Swiss citizen living in the Lugano area had allegedly attacked two women, wounding one person in the neck with a sharp weapon.

In a statement, the Ticino police said one of the victims sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries, while the other had minor injuries.

Catherine Maret, a spokeswoman for the federal police, said the suspect was “known to police” and had “appeared recently in police investigations with regard to terrorism” — specifically jihadism. She declined to comment further.

She declined to comment on Swiss media reports indicating that the attacker shouted “Allahu Akbar” — God is great — during the incident.

