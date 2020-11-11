CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. reduces restaurant, bar capacity | Montgomery Co. OKs restrictions | Some Loudoun students returning next month | Latest results across the region
Home » Europe News » Sweden to ban sale…

Sweden to ban sale of alcohol after 10pm to curb COVID-19

The Associated Press

November 11, 2020, 3:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s prime minister said Wednesday his government will present a law proposal that would ban nationwide the sale of alcohol after 10 p.m. in bars, restaurants and night clubs from Nov. 20 in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Stefan Lofven said that “we are facing a (COVID-19) situation that risks becoming pitch-black” and added that Sweden “currently is risking a situation like the one we had last spring.”

Sweden has witnessed record numbers of new coronavirus infections in past weeks, which is burdening the country’s health care system and intensive care wards.

“All indications point in the wrong direction,” Lofven said at a joint news conference with Social Affairs Minister Lena Hallengren.

Hallengren said that all places with a permission to serve alcohol must close 30 minutes after 10 pm, and described these places — particularly bars and night clubs — as “risk environments.”

Earlier Wednesday, the Swedish capital reintroduced a ban on visiting elderly care homes after a coronavirus spike was reported in retirement facilities in Stockholm.

Sweden, which has opted to keep parts of its society open, lifted in September a national ban on visiting elderly care homes, saying the need for a restraining order there had decreased.

Overall, the country of 10 million has now reported 166,707 cases and 6,082 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

___

Follow AP pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

National museum dedicated to Army debuts on Veterans Day

Chilbert to be CIO at CFPB, Sritapan moves to DHS cyber shared services office

Focus on military families, defense strategy changes likely coming under Biden administration

Senate appropriators propose federal pay freeze for civilian employees in 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up