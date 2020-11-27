CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Now is 'vulnerable period,' Dr. Fauci tells WTOP | Potential DC vaccine doses status | Beware of COVID-19 scams | Latest test results
Pope backs Argentine women’s opposition to abortion bill

The Associated Press

November 27, 2020, 5:32 AM

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is encouraging Argentine women who are protesting a proposed new law to legalize abortion, saying the protection of life is above all a matter of human ethics.

In the letter to the women dated Nov. 22, the Argentine pope wrote: “Is it fair to eliminate a human life to solve a problem? Is it fair to hire a hit man to solve a problem?”

After Francis’ handwritten letter circulated on social media this week, the news portal of the Holy See confirmed Francis’ intervention on Friday.

Vatican News said Francis was responding to a group of women from the shantytowns of Buenos Aires where he used to minister who have organized in recent years to oppose efforts to decriminalize abortion. In the letter, Francis thanked the women for their activism and encouraged them, saying “the country is proud to have women like you.”

President Alberto Fernandez announced earlier this month that he would present a bill to legalize abortion, saying it would save lives by preventing women from resorting to unsafe, clandestine procedures.

Francis’ native country currently criminalizes abortion except in the case of rape or risk to the mother’s health. Fernandez campaigned on promises he would propose legislation to legalize it, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed movement on the proposal until this month.

Francis has strongly upheld Catholic doctrine forbidding abortion, denouncing it as part of today’s “throwaway culture” that doesn’t respect the dignity of the unborn, the weak or elderly. He has, however, offered a merciful approach to women who have resorted to abortion, allowing mere priests and not just bishops to absolve them if they seek forgiveness.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

