CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to tighten COVID-19 restrictions amid surge | CDC on importance of mask | Region's latest test results
Home » Europe News » Pandemic spurs EU to…

Pandemic spurs EU to seek more preparation, coordination

The Associated Press

November 11, 2020, 7:18 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is proposing plans to improve the preparedness and coordination of its 27 member nations in the event of a future public health emergency like the coronavirus pandemic.

When COVID-19 struck European countries with varying intensity during the spring, the EU found its ability to organize a common response lacking since the bloc’s policies largely left members to their own devices.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that the “pandemic has highlighted the need for more coordination in the EU, more resilient health systems, and better preparation for future crises.”

The commission laid out a series of proposals to reinforce surveillance across borders, streamline data reporting and to boost the powers of EU agencies like the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the European Medicines.

Von der Leyen also wants to see the creation of a Health Emergency Response Authority by the end of next year.

“The pandemic taught us that we save more lives when we work together,” she said.

The 27-nation EU’s total confirmed death toll in the pandemic is nearing 200,000.

The European Commission proposal now goes to the member countries and the European Parliament for consideration.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

State Department ‘reimagine taskforce’ collecting IT lessons learned during COVID-19

CISA cyber exec resigns, another may be fired

Senate appropriators make clear support for agencywide shared services, but not governmentwide efforts

USPS offers Congress, Biden administration a shot at long-term postal reform

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up