CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Nearly a quarter of all US cases were reported in November | More DC-area museums closing tomorrow | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Europe News » More than 300 detained…

More than 300 detained by police in Belarus protests

The Associated Press

November 22, 2020, 1:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Belarusian human rights group Viasna says that more than 300 people were arrested and many of them beaten by police during protests calling for the country’s authoritarian president to resign.

The demonstrations that attracted thousands were the 16th consecutive Sunday of large protests against President Alexander Lukashenko.

There have been near-daily protests since early August, but those on Sundays have been the largest.

Protests have gripped Belarus since the Aug. 9 presidential election that official results say gave Lukashenko a sixth term in office, but that the opposition and some poll workers say were manipulated.

Throughout the protest wave, more than 19,000 people have been detained and thousands of them beaten, human rights advocates say.

The protesters on Sunday tried to dilute detentions and police dispersals by initially gathering in various parts of the capital Minsk, but were met by police when they tried to converge on the center. Police used stun grenades to turn them back and began widescale detentions.

Protests also took place held in other cities on Sunday. Viasna said at least 304 people were arrested throughout the country.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Federal unions look to turn the page on Trump's executive orders: 'The damage is not permanent'

After pandemic successes, Congress considers legislative updates to federal telework policy

CIA cloud program awarded; CISA cyber program under protest

IRS commissioner says IT modernization effort underfunded, will take longer than envisioned

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up