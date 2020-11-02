ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
Home » Europe News » Merkel cautious on US…

Merkel cautious on US vote comment, says she values science

The Associated Press

November 2, 2020, 12:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel declined Monday to comment directly on the U.S. election, but said that she values the advice of scientists — hours after President Donald Trump took another shot at the top U.S. infectious disease expert.

Trump responded to supporters’ chants to “fire Fauci” during a rally in Florida early Monday by saying: “Don’t tell anybody but let me wait until a little bit after the election.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading member of the White House coronavirus task force, has clashed with Trump over his administration’s handling of the pandemic, which has so far killed more than 231,000 people in the United States.

Asked about her views on whether the leader of Germany’s close ally should heed the word of scientists, Merkel made clear she wouldn’t comment on the vote.

“I certainly won’t do that one day before the election in the United States,” she said.

But she added that “you know that simply because of my education as a physicist I naturally attribute great weight to scientific advice, and make use of it myself.”

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

Army's 18th Airborne Corps picks first winner in innovation challenge

OPM tells workforce the merger with GSA is off, but new concerns arise

USPS teams up with FBI to provide biometrics at 100 post offices

GSA, DoD try again to get multi-billion dollar cloud contract up and running

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up