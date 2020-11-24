HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Small Business Saturday | Amazon workers striking worldwide | DC-area shoppers on Black Friday | Virus changes Black Friday this year
Home » Europe News » Main Danish news agency…

Main Danish news agency offline following hacking attack

The Associated Press

November 24, 2020, 9:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s biggest news agency that delivers text and photos to Danish media was knocked offline following a hacking attack Tuesday.

“Ritzau has been the target of a hacker attack early this morning. It appears to be a professional attack,” the news agency’s CEO Lars Vesterloekke said. “We have now chosen to shut down all our servers because we were unsure how much damage the attack could cause.”

Email and telephones were down and news was instead sent out via an emergency email system. It was unclear who was behind the attack and when the agency would be back online.

Since 1866, Copenhagen-based Ritzau has distributed information and produced news for Danish media, organizations and companies.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | Tech News | World News

State Dept gives thanks to Foreign Service’s 'exceptional' volunteer workforce

Air Force ready to begin deploying portions of ABMS next year

JAIC entering new phase of life, will create teams to help DoD adopt AI

Some enlisted soldiers can now promote before getting mandated training

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up