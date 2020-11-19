BRUSSELS (AP) — High-level Brexit trade talks suspended after negotiator tests positive for COVID-19.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
November 19, 2020, 9:36 AM
BRUSSELS (AP) — High-level Brexit trade talks suspended after negotiator tests positive for COVID-19.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.