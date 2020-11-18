BERLIN (AP) — German police fire water cannons at crowds in Berlin protesting coronavirus restrictions.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
November 18, 2020, 6:40 AM
BERLIN (AP) — German police fire water cannons at crowds in Berlin protesting coronavirus restrictions.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.