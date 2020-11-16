CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. hints at stronger limits | What's happening at the Kennedy Center? | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Europe News » Fire in Berlin subway…

Fire in Berlin subway station injures 4

The Associated Press

November 16, 2020, 4:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — A fire broke out in a subway station in Berlin, injuring four people, one seriously, the German news agency dpa reported Monday.

The fire broke out late Sunday and 120 firefighters were still fighting the flames Monday morning, but said the fire was mostly under control.

The cause of the fire, which started at a store inside the Onkel Toms Huette station in the city’s southwest Zehlendorf neighborhood, was not immediately known.

The fire quickly spread to two other stores overnight and several people living nearby had to leave their homes because of the smoke, dpa reported.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

DoD wants industry's help in taking out space trash

Agencies cut official time by 28% in 2019, per latest OPM data

VA shares recipes for success with new customer experience 'cookbook' for agencies

TSP prepping new services for participants in 2022 with completion of a major procurement

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up