CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to tighten COVID-19 restrictions amid surge | CDC on importance of mask | Region's latest test results
Home » Europe News » Fire damages historic mosque…

Fire damages historic mosque on Istanbul’s Bosporus Strait

The Associated Press

November 15, 2020, 9:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ISTANBUL (AP) — A historic wooden mosque in Istanbul caught on fire Sunday and Turkish firefighters put out the blaze, working from both land and sea.

The Vanikoy Mosque, built in the 17th century during the reign of Ottoman Sultan IV Mehmed, is located on the Asian side of Istanbul along the Bosporus Strait. Videos showed heavy smoke pouring from the structure.

Istanbul’s Fire Department tweeted the fire had been extinguished and cooling efforts were ongoing. The firefighters prevented the fire from reaching a forest behind the mosque and the neighboring houses that line the Bosporus. They were aided by the coast guard.

The mosque is a wooden structure with a single minaret. The cause of the fire was not yet determined and the city’s governor said an investigation had been launched.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Commerce’s ITA has a head start on its digital transformation journey

State Department ‘reimagine taskforce’ collecting IT lessons learned during COVID-19

USPS offers Congress, Biden administration a shot at long-term postal reform

CISA cyber exec resigns, another may be fired

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up